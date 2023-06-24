Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 15.1 %

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $126.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $53.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 74,589 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 54,257 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

