Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $1.08. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 102,534 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th.

Aqua Metals Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ:AQMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 86,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,210,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 279,470 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 166,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 54,108 shares in the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

