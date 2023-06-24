Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,482,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 883,335 shares.The stock last traded at $9.66 and had previously closed at $9.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Arcos Dorados Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 55.24%. The firm had revenue of $985.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

