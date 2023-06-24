Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,225 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Ares Capital worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Insider Activity

Ares Capital Stock Performance

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.