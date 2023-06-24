Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.03. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Argo Group International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

