ARMOR (ARMOR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $384,556.38

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $384,556.38 and approximately $54.25 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

