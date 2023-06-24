Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Trading 2.8% Higher

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €1.08 ($1.17) and last traded at €1.07 ($1.16). 6,955,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.04 ($1.13).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AT1. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.26) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.83) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays set a €2.70 ($2.93) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.50 ($2.72) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.17) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Trading Up 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.