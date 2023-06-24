ASD Price Up 6.4% This Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. ASD has a market capitalization of $38.39 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020317 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,498.21 or 0.99932639 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05851729 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,206,966.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

