Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) vs. Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Critical Survey

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) and Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Assurant pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Investors Title pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Assurant pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Title pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Assurant has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Assurant is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Assurant alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Assurant has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Title has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assurant 0 0 3 0 3.00 Investors Title 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Assurant and Investors Title, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Assurant currently has a consensus price target of $139.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.27%. Given Assurant’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Assurant is more favorable than Investors Title.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Assurant and Investors Title’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assurant $10.35 billion 0.64 $276.60 million $4.48 27.64 Investors Title $265.74 million 0.94 $23.90 million $9.96 13.25

Assurant has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Title. Investors Title is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assurant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Assurant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Investors Title shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Assurant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Investors Title shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Assurant and Investors Title’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assurant 2.33% 13.47% 1.77% Investors Title 7.11% 7.92% 5.72%

Summary

Assurant beats Investors Title on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance, and other specialty products. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Investors Title

(Get Rating)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies. It also provides services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property; acts as a qualified intermediary in tax-deferred exchanges of property; coordinates the exchange aspects of the real estate transaction, such as drafting standard exchange documents, holding the exchange funds between the sale of the old property and the purchase of the new property, and accepting the formal identification of the replacement property. In addition, it serves as an exchange accommodation titleholder for accomplishing reverse exchanges when the taxpayers decide to acquire replacement property before selling the relinquished property. Further, the company offers investment management and trust services to individuals, companies, banks, and trusts; and consulting and management services to clients to start and operate a title insurance agency. It issues title insurance policies directly and through a network of agents in 23 states and the District of Columbia, primarily in the eastern half of the United States. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.