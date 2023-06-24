Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) and RXO (NYSE:RXO) Financial Survey

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) and RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Astra Space and RXO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 0 1 0 0 2.00 RXO 0 13 5 0 2.28

Astra Space currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.55%. RXO has a consensus price target of $21.87, suggesting a potential upside of 3.83%. Given Astra Space’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than RXO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

26.6% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Astra Space shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Astra Space and RXO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space $9.37 million 10.41 -$411.44 million ($1.40) -0.26 RXO $4.49 billion 0.55 $92.00 million N/A N/A

RXO has higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and RXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A -151.76% -89.32% RXO N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RXO beats Astra Space on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astra Space

(Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services in the United States of America. It operates through Launch Services and Space Products segments. Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Its Space Products segment design and provide space products for satellite launch including space electric propulsion systems comprising propulsion module, which includes thruster, power processing unit, tank, and feed system. The company offers it product and services primarily to satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. Astra Space, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About RXO

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

