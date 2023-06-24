Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Astronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Astronics Price Performance

ATRO stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Astronics has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $598.56 million, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06.

Insider Activity at Astronics

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $156.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astronics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Astronics by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Astronics by 1,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Stories

