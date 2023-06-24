ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.81. 1,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05.

Institutional Trading of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOJO. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF by 170.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Company Profile

The ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (JOJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between corporate high-yield bonds and US Treasurys, depending on the utilities sectors performance relative to the US large-cap market.

