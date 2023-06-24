ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.14. ATAC Resources shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 1,194,153 shares.

ATAC Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

About ATAC Resources

(Get Rating)

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the and United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Rackla project covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.