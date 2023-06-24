Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $1,392,893.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,357,362.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,489,890.39.
- On Friday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $1,414,320.42.
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 1 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total transaction of $176.59.
- On Monday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total transaction of $1,565,939.06.
- On Thursday, May 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $1,383,839.10.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $1,178,912.04.
- On Friday, April 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $1,273,752.18.
- On Wednesday, April 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $1,298,302.08.
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $1,398,138.34.
- On Monday, April 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,424,324.90.
Atlassian Stock Performance
NASDAQ TEAM opened at $162.41 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.32.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
Read More
