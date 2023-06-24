Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $1,392,893.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,357,362.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,489,890.39.

On Friday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $1,414,320.42.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 1 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total transaction of $176.59.

On Monday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total transaction of $1,565,939.06.

On Thursday, May 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $1,383,839.10.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $1,178,912.04.

On Friday, April 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $1,273,752.18.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $1,298,302.08.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $1,398,138.34.

On Monday, April 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,424,324.90.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $162.41 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.32.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

