aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.19

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as high as $2.35. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 184,838 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $118.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 8.75.

Insider Activity

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 200,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,023 shares in the company, valued at $704,301.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 48,183 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Featured Stories

