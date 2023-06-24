Audius (AUDIO) Price Up 6.6% This Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Audius has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $197.96 million and $9.37 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,180,985,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,051,967,676 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

