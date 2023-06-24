Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Financial Contrast

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Rating) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MSP Recovery and Autohome’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $27.14 million 50.18 $3.21 million N/A N/A Autohome $1.01 billion 3.60 $281.97 million $2.20 13.10

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Autohome 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MSP Recovery and Autohome, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Autohome has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.94%. Given Autohome’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autohome is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery N/A 1.83% 1.46% Autohome 27.00% 8.77% 6.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autohome beats MSP Recovery on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc. operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

