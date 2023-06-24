Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $213.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.77. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

