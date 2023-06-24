Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,817 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 2.27% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $58,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. WJ Interests LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 238,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 86,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 38,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

