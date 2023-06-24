Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stake Reduced by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVDE opened at $56.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

