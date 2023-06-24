Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Shares Acquired by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 107.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,630 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVUV. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1,279.5% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 91,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AVUV opened at $74.27 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $84.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

