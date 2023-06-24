AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) CFO Acquires $16,150.00 in Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) CFO David D. O’toole bought 1,000 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $16,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AVITA Medical Trading Up 0.5 %

RCEL stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $409.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.83% and a negative net margin of 70.59%. The company had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 183.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 118,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 76,856 shares during the period. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product, RECELL system, is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

