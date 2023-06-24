Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises approximately 1.3% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $39,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.38. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baidu Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

