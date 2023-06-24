Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises approximately 1.3% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $39,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.38. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67.
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
