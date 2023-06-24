Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $82.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

