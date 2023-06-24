Ball (NYSE:BALL) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BALL. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ball has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $74.35.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,172,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

