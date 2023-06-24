Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 453.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 106.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BSAC opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $477.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 14.55%. Analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $1.2511 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.91. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is 56.55%.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

