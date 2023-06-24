Bandera Partners Llc Purchases 16,673 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 16,673 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $217,916.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,644,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,565,693.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 6,999 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $91,406.94.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 16,487 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $214,660.74.

On Monday, June 12th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 4,912 shares of Joint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,150.72.

Joint Stock Performance

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60.

Institutional Trading of Joint

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. Joint had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Bandera Partners LLC raised its position in Joint by 337.5% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,390,000 after acquiring an additional 771,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Joint by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 345,133 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Joint by 175.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 290,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 185,177 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Joint by 14,771.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 105,323 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Joint by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,366,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JYNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Joint in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

