Bank of America Boosts Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $18.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,406,000 after buying an additional 8,116,822 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572,347 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 184.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,487 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $66,663,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

