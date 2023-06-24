Bank of America Lowers NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target to $31.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Price Performance

NI opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NiSource by 161.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.