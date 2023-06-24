Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Increased to GBX 320 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 300 ($3.84) to GBX 320 ($4.09) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($3.05) price objective on Barclays in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 200 ($2.56) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 240.89 ($3.08).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Down 1.2 %

LON:BARC opened at GBX 145.22 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 155.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.44. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.54). The company has a market capitalization of £22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.06, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Barclays

Barclays Company Profile

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 68,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £105,734.86 ($135,297.33). 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.