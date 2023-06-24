Beacon Financial Group Buys 472 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $288.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $289.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.