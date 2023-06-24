Beacon Financial Group Cuts Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,566 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.63.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

