Beacon Financial Group Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,705 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 546,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

