Beacon Financial Group Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $129.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.64 and its 200-day moving average is $133.22. The stock has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

