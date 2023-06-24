Beacon Financial Group Sells 1,079 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 57,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.82.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.