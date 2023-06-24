Beacon Financial Group Sells 1,670 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,284 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,559,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $297,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,064 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6,238.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,591,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of -79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

