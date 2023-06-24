Beacon Financial Group Sells 368 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,547 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $205.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.86. The company has a market capitalization of $123.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

