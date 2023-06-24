Beacon Financial Group Sells 50 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $234.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

