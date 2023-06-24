Beacon Financial Group Sells 830 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 754.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,455,000 after acquiring an additional 118,951 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $214.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.65 and a 200 day moving average of $206.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

