Beacon Financial Group Takes $712,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $91.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.42. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $92.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

