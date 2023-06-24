Beacon Financial Group Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY stock opened at $458.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $435.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $462.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $425.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.83.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

