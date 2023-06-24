Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Becle from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Becle Price Performance

OTCMKTS BCCLF opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Becle has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

Becle Company Profile

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills, Proper No.

