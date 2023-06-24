Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,045 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.58. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

