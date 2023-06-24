Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average is $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.