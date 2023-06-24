Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Netflix by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Netflix by 23.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Netflix by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Netflix by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.22.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $424.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $448.65. The company has a market cap of $188.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

