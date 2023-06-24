Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $652,000 Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 280,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 267,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

BlackBerry Stock Down 3.6 %

BB stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. 5,160,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,544,425. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.57.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.