Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.9% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

