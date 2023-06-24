Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Raises Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up about 1.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KHC stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

