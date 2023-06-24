Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.58

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 133.58 ($1.71) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.66). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.68), with a volume of 271,122 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.30) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £202.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6,550.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88.

Begbies Traynor Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

In related news, insider John M. May acquired 31,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £37,465.20 ($47,940.12). Company insiders own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

