Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) CEO Sells $654,461.24 in Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,262.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ashish Chand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of Belden stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $2,500,234.51.

Belden Price Performance

NYSE:BDC traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.88. The stock had a trading volume of 770,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,443. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $96.50.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Institutional Trading of Belden

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 164.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 287.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

